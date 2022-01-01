Doja Cat enlists Elon Musk's help to change her name on Twitter

Doja Cat had to ask Elon Musk for help after her Twitter display name got stuck as "Christmas".

The Say So singer asked the newly-instated Twitter boss how to change her display name after she switched it to "Christmas" and couldn't turn it back.

Doja tweeted, "why can’t i change my name on here... how do i change it also f**k you elon... i don't wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i've made a mistake", to which Elon replied, "Working on it!"

He later replied to another tweet of hers, "You should be able to change your name now."

However, when a user gave Doja instructions on how to change it back, she replied, "i ain't gon do allat baybeh (all that baby)."

She later thanked Elon for his help, but rather than switching her moniker back to Doja, she set her display name to "fart".

The Kiss Me More hitmaker also expressed her views on Twitter's new pay-for-verification policy, writing, "You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favourite pop star is. You're paying $8 a month to come on here and say s**t like, 'Bye!'"