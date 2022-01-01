Hilary Duff slams book publisher for releasing Aaron Carter's unfinished biography

Hilary Duff spoke out against Ballast Books for releasing Aaron Carter’s unfinished biography.



Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail, the How I Met Your Father star addressed the forthcoming release of a book chronicling the life of her late ex-boyfriend.



Hilary dated the I Want Candy singer from 2000 to 2003. He went on to date, get engaged to, and have a child with Melanie Martin.



Aaron was found dead on 5 November at the age of 34 in his California home.



After Aaron’s death, publisher Ballast Books announced they would release an unfinished biography they had been working on with the singer and rapper for the past three years. Now titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, the book was written by Andy Symonds after he spent three years interviewing Aaron.



An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life is set for release on 15 November.



“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death,” Hilary commented, “there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”



The actress continued, “To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”



Aaron’s management team have asked for nothing on Aaron to be released “without approval from his family, friends, and associates”.