Mariah Carey to host holiday special for CBS and Paramount+

Mariah Carey will host a holiday special set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on 20 December.



The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer announced via Twitter she is set to host a two-hour primetime holiday special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!



Mariah also appeared on CBS Mornings on Thursday to promote the special, which will be filmed at her two-night Merry Christmas to All! gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden on 13 and 16 December. She is also set to bring the show to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on 9 and 11 December.



Tickets to Mariah’s MSG shows sold out within an hour of going on sale. During her CBS Mornings interview, the singer admitted she had “no words” for how proud she was of the achievement, via Billboard.



The five-time Grammy winner also teased that though she last performed the set in 2019, she was adding a few “new sections” for 2022 - including fan requests.



Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand collaborated on Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!. Executive producers will be Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca, and Nicola Doring. The special will be distributed by Sony Music Entertainment.