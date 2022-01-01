Sir Paul McCartney set to release The 7' Singles box set

Sir Paul McCartney is set to release a new vinyl box-set called 'The 7' Singles'.

The 80-year-old icon is poised to release the special collection - which includes 80 7? singles, personally curated by the former Beatle - on December 2.

McCartney said: "I hope the songs in this box-set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come..."

The collection - which will also be released digitally - will include some of his best-known singles, including 'My Love', 'Live and Let Die', 'Band on the Run', 'Silly Love Songs', 'Coming Up', 'Say Say Say' and 'No More Lonely Nights'.

The box-set is presented in a special wooden art crate, and includes a 148-page book that features a personal foreword by McCartney, as well as an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield.

What's more, each box includes an exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.

Meanwhile, McCartney previously revealed that he felt "lucky" amid the COVID-19 pandemic because he was still able to write new music.

The chart-topping icon admitted that his passion for making music hasn't dimmed, despite all of the success he's enjoyed during his career.

He shared: "Music is important.

"Like I say, I’m lucky, because what I do, it all starts with writing, and I can pretty much do that anywhere, so long as I’ve got a guitar.

"I like having stuff to do, as it keeps the brain busy. And on top of all my projects, I’ve had the luxury of just being able to sit down and write songs for no reason, which is great. It keeps me off the streets."