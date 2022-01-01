This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.Having been compared to the likes of Shiloh Dynasty and fka Twigs for her recent releases, fast-rising artist T R U V O N N E returns once again with her captivating new offering ‘HER’. Bringing back more of that rich and shimmering R&B texture she is known for, this new delight makes for a wonderfully warm and enticing listen.After making waves as a member of Australian hip-hop collective MSON in recent years, emerging rapper Seaning has been shining on his own terms recently, and now returns with his vibrant new release ‘Brainwaves’. With his bold and intense approach to the rap sound, he makes light work of this fresh and bouncing hip-hop belter.Having already burst onto the scene with a flurry of bright and exciting efforts these last few months, Irish artist t.Ruth is back to bring her glittering sound to the forefront on ‘I Don’t Need To Be Saved’. Channelling a bold and soaring pop energy from start to finish, she is continuing her rise as one of the more alluring names emerging right now.With their previously unveiled offering ‘Toe To Toe’ still doing the rounds, Australian duo Salarymen recently released their eagerly-awaited new EP ‘Head In The Sand’, showcased by the new single ‘Summer’s Coming’. Conjuring more of that rich and sun-kissed indie-pop sound they are known for, this new one will wash over you and leave you feeling renewed throughout.With a sound that looks to blend indie, R&B, hip-hop and so much more, emerging artist Jah Frida is back to his genre-bending ways with the psychedelic new offering ‘Hot Skin’. With its warm and sensual energy, matched with his own breezy presence throughout, he is cementing himself as one of the more captivating names on the rise right now.Emerging artists