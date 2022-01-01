Jack Harlow was mortified when just seven people turned up to his gig

Jack Harlow was "embarrassed" for his family when he played to just seven people at one of his shows.



The 24-year-old rapper - who will be toasted at the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration 2022 in association with BOSS in London on November 16 - has reflected on an awkward show in his pre-'Whats Poppin' era when a handful of people turned up to see him at a local theatre in Wisconsin.



Speaking in the December/January issue of British GQ, he said: "I was not only embarrassed for myself, but - and my family didn't care, they were proud of me no matter what - but I was embarrassed that that was the crowd I attracted... it's more vulnerable when your family is involved."



Now, Jack is still haunted by the feeling of that show and the worry of it ever happening again, which he compared to "anxiety" as a child.



He explained: "That feeling of, like, the parents having to see their kid go through that. That type of s*** could make me cry.



"That's the anxiety behind events, behind shows, behind anything: what if I put all this effort in and no one cares?



"My fear is like, I'm gonna have a birthday party and no one's gonna come."



The star is in a much more positive place with his career now, although he admitted it was a struggle from the age of 19 when he was adjusting to a life in the public eye.



He added: "I was at a point where I felt like I needed the company of a woman constantly.



"I don't know if it was validation I was searching for, but there was something I wanted.



"Now I crave alone time; I love it. I'm not running through 'em like that."



The December/January issue of British GQ is available on newsstands and via digital downloads on Tuesday 29th November.



Read the full feature here: https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/men-of-the-year/article/jack-harlow-interview-2022