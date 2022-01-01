Yungblud can't 'relate' to 'older' acts like Arctic Monkeys and The 1975

Yungblud admits he doesn't "relate" to "older" acts like The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.



The '11 Minutes' hitmaker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - insisted those acts feel like a "generation apart" from himself, and he doesn't want to emulate their "profound" appearances just yet.



He told Rolling Stone UK magazine: "When I look at The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys, they’re such a different generation to me. When they speak, they’re profound now.



"I don’t want to be profound yet, I want to be on the fucking tarmac, on the ground. I love Matty [Healy] and I love Alex [Turner] but I don’t relate to them as much as I used to.



"They’re older and it’s all very serious... I’m THERE and then I’m not. We’re absolutely a generation apart, there’s a big difference between us."



He feels like they have "different brains" and a "different way of communicating", whereas he relates more to the likes of Billie Eilish, Lil Peep, Mac Miller and Lil Nas X.



Meanwhile, Yungblud, 25, explained his approach to his own music, which is hinged on not wanting to create a "masterpiece" so much as being able to give people a voice through his art.



He said: “I wanna be that feeling of throwing paint at the wall and sometimes it’s gonna be a masterpiece and sometimes it’s gonna f****** suck.



“I look at truly great British artists like Amy Winehouse or Arctic Monkeys or Sam Fender, they have their critically acclaimed albums on [album] one or two or three.



"I am not like them, I will never be like them. My masterpiece is not 'Back to Black' or 'Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not'.



"It’s a 35-year career of making other people feel like they can express themselves. They are about the music; I am about the f****** people.”