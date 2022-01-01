Maren Morris skips CMAs red carpet following Jason Aldean feud

Maren Morris skipped the red carpet at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday night following her feud with Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany.

The singer shared in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in September that she didn't feel comfortable going to the awards show following her dispute with Brittany on social media. Maren called the country star's wife "insurrection Barbie" and "a scumbag human" on Twitter after Brittany made comments that were considered transphobic.

However, the 32-year-old did ultimately attend the event, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Although she skipped the red carpet, where the Aldeans posed for photographers, Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd were spotted in the audience.

According to People, the couple arrived in time for the presentation of the Album of the Year award, the only category Maren was nominated for. After she was beaten by Luke Combs, Maren gave the musician a standing ovation before leaving the venue.

She later posted a video on TikTok showing her strutting down a hallway in a glitzy black dress and holding a bottle of Champagne. The video, which featured Taylor Swift's song Karma, was accompanied by the caption, "BYOB (bring your own bottle), CMA."

Luke had a big night at the CMAs. In addition to winning Album of the Year for Growin' Up, he also took the night's most coveted prize - Entertainer of the Year.

Other big winners included Lainey Wilson, who won Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year; Male Vocalist of the Year winner Chris Stapleton, and Cody Johnson, who took home the Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for 'Til You Can't.

The ceremony opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire performing a medley of tracks by the late Loretta Lynn, while Elle King and The Black Keys sang Great Balls of Fire in tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis.

In addition, Katy Perry turned country for the night to perform Where We Started, her duet with Thomas Rhett, and Kelly Clarkson teamed up with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for their song You're Drunk, Go Home.