Stormzy announces only UK performance of 2023

Stormzy has announced his only UK performance of 2023 at Victoria Park.

The grime star will headline a stacked one day festival lineup in collaboration London's All Points East on August 18, and he will curate the warm up bill himself to celebrate the release of 'This Is What I Mean', which drops on November 25.

In a video shared on Twitter, he said: "I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different.

"We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band.

"August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people. So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon… This Is What We Mean Day. Hard.”

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker recently revealed he is extremely "proud" of his new record.

He said: "I've never been this excited for new music. I've never felt so proud and confident in the art I've made. And the beautiful thing about it is that it's ... all my confidence and all my pride comes from the art.

"It doesn't come from who people may think I am or what I've achieved - it's none of that. It's just a, 'Yo, we've made something really beautiful, really special'. Something that people will feel, you know what I mean?"

He has since admitted he has "made peace with the idea" that not all of his fans will like the new collection.

He explained: "This idea of being in the studio, thinking you have to make a certain kind of song… it’s the least creative place you can be,” he said. “And really, the audience doesn’t even know what they like – and I know that because I’m the same when I’m listening to music.”