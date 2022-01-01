Kid Cudi calls out 'toxic' fans after removing earlier version of his song

Kid Cudi has called out "toxic" fans after a row over an earlier version of his song 'love.'

The 38-year-old rapper has pulled a 2015 version of the track from SoundCloud after a fan shared a screenshot of that upload and thanked him for "making this masterpiece".

Cudi replied on Twitter asking if the fan was aware he'd dropped an official release, with a remastered version appearing earlier this year as a bonus track on greatest hits compilation 'The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1'.

The fan claimed the "OG version of SoundCloud hits different", and the star said he was "taking it off" the platform.

Other supporters criticised the move, and Cudi has fired back to defend his decision.

He tweeted: "Anybody switchin up and talkin shit about me taking off my song on soundcloud thanx for showin who u truly are.

"Its one of the reason i dont want to do music anymore. (Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes.

"And this app really be showin some of yall true colors. (sic)"

The 'Day 'n' Nite' hitmaker insisted he'll be glad to stop making albums to he doesn't have to "deal [with] this madness anymore", before adding he didn't want his words to be "twisted".

He continued: "Dont get it twisted either im happy and this is not a rant before headlines make it that haha just being honest w everyone...

"I have a lot of blessings happening in my life and I wont let anything get me down becuz life is so great right now (sic)"

Earlier this week, Cudi promised to release one more album of "all new music" before quitting the business, admitting he's "not sure" what he wants to do next.

Last month, he teased: “I’m really curious to see what else I can do. I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago.

“It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple years.”