Louis Tomlinson used to be 'bothered' by Harry Styles's career success

Louis Tomlinson has admitted he used to be "bothered" by Harry Styles's career success.

The British stars rose to fame as members of the boy band One Direction, but both decided to pursue solo projects after the group went on an indefinite hiatus in early 2016.

In recent years, Harry has won acclaim for his albums and acting in Hollywood films, and in an interview for The Telegraph, Louis confessed that he has been jealous of his former bandmate at times.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't bother me at first. Only 'cause I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band. But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star," he said. "He's not just doing music, he's got film as well, and the (stadium) tour he's done is unbelievable. It took me a while to work out where I stand."

Despite initially feeling uneasy about the subject, Louis is now very proud of Harry and the other members of One Direction - Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik.

"I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he's doing," the 30-year-old continued. "I'm sure the lads will text me when the album comes out, we check in on each other, we're good like that. I bumped into Niall at Glastonbury, and even though we hadn't spoken all year, it was like absolutely no time had passed. Because we've lived through such experiences together in One Direction, this bond that we have is for life."

Louis is currently promoting his new album, Faith in the Future, which drops on Friday.