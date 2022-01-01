John Osborne and Lucie Silvas expecting twins

John Osborne and his wife Lucie Silvas are expecting twins conceived via in vitro fertilisation.



The Brothers Osborne guitarist and singer-songwriter revealed to People on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards that they’re expecting their first children. The couple told People the twins were due in Spring 2023.



John, 40, and Lucie, 45, married in 2015, with Lucie sharing that the pair have been trying to conceive on a “very long, tough journey with IVF to get to this point”.



Lucie reported undergoing an embryo transfer in which two embryos were transferred at once to better their chance of conceiving.



“We got two,” she said in her Wednesday interview. “I think deep down, we were hoping for two.”



She continued, “We are so excited… It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies.



“When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you’re going to have two, it’s amazing.”



After news of the pregnancy broke, John and Lucie shared screenshots on each of their Instagram Stories, captioning the photo, “It’s official!”



John and Lucie met at a songwriting session in 2007 and worked together while becoming romantic.



“I wasn’t there to write a song as much as I was there to meet Lucie and somehow not make a complete ass out of myself,” John recalled of the session in a 2016 interview with The Bluegrass Situation, via Us Weekly. “It wasn’t even about the song. I had ulterior motives.”