Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children thought Taylor Swift sang as a 'hobby'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children didn't know "aunt" Taylor Swift was a famous singer.

While appearing on The Jess Cagle Show on Monday, the Deadpool star revealed that their three daughters - James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three - didn't know their parents' close friend Taylor was a singer until they went to her concert.

"They just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family," he explained. "And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"

Ryan shared that the family treat listening to Taylor's music "like a religion" and recently had a dance party to her new album, Midnights.

Blake and Ryan, who are currently expecting their fourth child, became friends with the singer in 2015.

The Canadian actor also spoke about their friendship in an Entertainment Tonight interview released on Monday. In the interview, he dismissed rumours that Taylor was currently signed on to appear in Deadpool 3, but said "of course" he would like to include her.

"Are you kidding me?" he joked. "I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius."