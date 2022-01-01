The Who will headline Nordoff Robbins' special Christmas carol service

The Who are headlining a special Christmas carol service over the festive season.

The 'Pinball Wizard' legends will lead music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins' annual service with a special acoustic performance at St. Luke's Church in Chelsea on December 13.

As well as the set by Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, the evening - which is sponsored by Hipgnosis Songs for the third year - will feature other artists, including classical stars and up and coming talent, as well as celebrities delivering festive readings.

In a statement, Pete said: "Christmas is a magical time and we’re so pleased to be sharing some of our favourite songs and festive music at this year’s Nordoff Robbins Carol Service.

"Nordoff Robbins really can help people to break through barriers with music, so even the most physically or mentally isolated can connect with others and realise their true potential.

"We know from our lifelong experience making music that where words fail, music speaks – and that’s why Nordoff Robbins’ work is so important to us.”

His bandmate Roger added: "What Nordoff Robbins does with music makes such a positive change to people’s lives – which is why we’re supporting them at this very special Christmas service.

"Music is our shared language and is incredibly powerful, and music therapy can reconnect people who may otherwise feel isolated or disconnected from the world – whether a young person with autism, a person living with dementia, or somebody rebuilding their lives after an accident.”

Tickets are available from nordoff-robbins.org.uk/carols, priced at £55 and donations are encouraged throughout the special festive evening.

Mince pies, mulled wine and a lot of singing are included in the ticket price, and some of Nordoff Robbins’ music therapists will also be performing outside the church to entertain the audience and raise additional funds.