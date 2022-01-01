Little Simz teases possibility of writing new music

Little Simz has teased the possibility of working on new music.

The 28-year-old musician - whose fourth album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' won this year's Mercury Prize - admitted fans can look forward to new material "eventually", but she's still staying coy.

Asked by Rolling Stone magazine if she's writing new tunes, she laughed: "Could be. There will be more to come eventually."

Little Simz insisted she wants to keep her plans to herself for the time being.

She explained: "I’m a public figure, in a way, but I’m a private person. I also think people value mystery.

"You don’t have to share everything, you know? Or you stagger it. I might share stuff that I’m going through now in 20 years."

The star is also focusing on her acting ambitions, having already played Shelley in Netflix's 'Top Boy' revival along with other projects.

She added: "For me, the idea is to be stretched, and not repetitive.”

Last month, Little Simz triumphed at the Mercury Prize ceremony and admitted the award left her felling "humbled".

She tweeted at the time: "Incredibly grateful and humbled. Mad journey. Thank you for the love, still processing so I don’t have many words but from the bottom of my heart thank you."

Earlier in the year, the singer and rapper was forced to reschedule her US tour due to financial concerns.

She explained: "I take my live shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me.

"Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit.

“As much as this pains me to not see you at this time, I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress.

"It’s important for me to speak my truth about this and be honest. I appreciate the love and excitement you guys have for seeing me live. Rest assured I will be there soon, back bigger and better.”