Ricky Warwick pays tribute to late Nazareth frontman Dan McCafferty

Ricky Warwick was "honoured" to join Dan McCafferty on tour.

The Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy frontman has paid tribute to the late Nazareth frontman - whom he joined on the road six years ago - following his death this week aged 76.

He tweeted after the sad news: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Nazareth’s Dan McCafferty today.

"I was honoured to be in his company on the Rock Meets Classic Tour in 2016. My thoughts and condolences to his family and close friends.”

On Tuesday (08.11.22), his death was announced by former bandmate Pete Agnet.

In a Facebook post, the Nazareth bassist wrote: "Dan died at 12:40 today. This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make.

“Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.”

Dan was a founding member of Nazareth and sang for the band from their formation in 1968 until he retired from touring in 2013 due to health issues.

He appeared on all of their albums up to 2014, with his final Nazareth record being that year's 'Rock 'n' Roll Telephone'.

Three years ago, he dropped his third and final solo album 'Last Testament', which followed his 1975 self titled collection, and 1987's 'Into The Ring'.

Discussing his health struggles, McCafferty once said: "You don’t know when it's going to come on, but suddenly you can't breathe."

On the other hand, he explained that his health issues didn't stop him from writing and recording new music.

He shared: "To go into a studio and sing isn't like doing a gig.

"I could always make another record, but getting up to do an hour and three-quarters, and get people to pay money to come and see me - I can't do that."