Shania Twain can't believe Man I Feel Like A Woman has been named the best karaoke song ever

Shania Twain never expected 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' to become an all-time karaoke anthem.

The 57-year-old singer still can't believe her iconic 1999 track has been recognised by Billboard as the greatest karaoke song of all time, and she noted its "feel-good" appeal.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' this week, she said: "I think that is so cool. Certainly I would never have imagined that, that I would ever have the biggest karaoke song in the world.

"But I enjoy the compliment and I can just imagine… I mean, every person in the world can sing that song with an exclamation mark.

"It’s just a statement, kind of feel-good song.”

Meanwhile, Shania previously admitted turning her life story - which, as well as her long career, includes growing up in a violent home, losing her parents in a car crash and her first husband cheating on her with her best friend - into a movie could be on the cards, while her songs would make a great soundtrack for a stage show.

Asked about the possibility of a biopic or a musical, she said: “Yes. Both of those things are possibly in the future.

“All sorts of things are in the pipeline. I’m writing songs all the time and the Netflix documentary ['Not Just A Girl'] has been a huge talking point in my life and career.

“There’s all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can’t talk about right now. But I’ve got a very busy few years ahead of me.”

The Canadian singer - who has son Eja, 21, with ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange and is married to Frederic Thiebaud - spent a long time in London working on her new album but has ruled out a permanent move to the UK because she wouldn't be able to secure her dream home.

She explained: “If I could live at the stables in Hyde Park, I would. I just want to live next to the horses each morning.

“That’s been my dream for many, many years and I’ve asked a lot of people but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”