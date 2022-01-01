Nazareth's lead vocalist Dan McCafferty dies at 76

Dan McCafferty, the co-founder and original vocalist of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, died on Tuesday at the age of 76.



Pete Agnew, the bassist for Nazareth, confirmed Dan's death in a heartfelt message.



"Dan died at 12:40 today," Pete wrote on Nazareth's Facebook page. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make."



Pete did not provide a cause of death but paid his respects to Dan's family.



"Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived," Pete added. "Too upset to say anything more at this time."



Dan stopped touring after nearly 50 years with Nazareth, who are best known for hits such as Hair of the Dog and Love Hurts, due to health difficulties in 2013.



McCafferty discussed his life with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic inflammatory lung condition that obstructs airflow from the lungs, in a 2014 interview with Classic Rock Here and Now.



"I can't sing on tour like I used to anymore," he explained. "I figure if you can't do the job then you really shouldn't be there... I'm sad about it but I just can't sing a whole set live anymore."



In 2019, he released his third and final solo album, Last Testament.