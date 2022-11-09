Dua Lipa and Stormzy are set for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Aitch will play night two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.



The annual festive extravaganza returns to London's O2 arena on December 10 and 11, and joining the rappers and pop superstar on the second night are George Ezra, Tiësto, Joel Corry, Becky Hill, and MistaJam and Friends (LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only).



Stormzy told Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby, Chris Stark and Sonny Jay: “I’m really excited. It’s gonna be a great show. The energy is second to none, everyone who comes, they come raring!”



Lewis Capaldi, Coldplay and Sam Smith were among the first acts confirmed for night one.



Joining the Scottish superstar, 'Fix You' hitmakers and 'Unholy' singer are Tom Grennan, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Nathan Dawe, MistaJam and Friends.



Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder and Executive President of Global, said: “With the likes of Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi set to take to the stage at the Ball, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of incredible performances. We can’t wait to bring back the festivities as we throw the UK’s biggest Christmas party for Capital listeners!”



James Rea, Director of Broadcasting and Content at Global, said: “Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is back with a stellar line-up of the world’s biggest artists, and once again we’ll be bringing fans all the action on Capital plus we’ll be streaming the show live on Global Player. The countdown to Christmas starts now!”



Roman said: “Wow, what a line-up! The excitement levels here at Capital HQ are already through the roof. It’s beginning to look a lot like the best Christmas party, ever…”



Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball are available exclusively on Global Player and go on sale at 9am on Wednesday (09.11.22).