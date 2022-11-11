Peter Gabriel announces first European tour in almost a decade

Peter Gabriel has announced his first European tour in almost a decade.

The 72-year-old musician - who is the original lead singer of prog rock group Genesis - is set to hit the road next spring for the 22-date 'i/o The Tour', which kicks off on May 18 in Krakow, Poland.

Fans can expect new material from Peter's forthcoming album 'i/o' - the follow-up to 2011's 'New Blood' - alongside old classics.

He said: "It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

The 'Sledgehammer' hitmaker will be joined on the run by his regular band members Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 11 November 2022 at LiveNation.com.

Meanwhile, this summer saw Peter honoured with a Silver Clef award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards for his outstanding contribution to music.

He said of the accolade: “I’m delighted to receive the O2 Silver Clef award. I’ve always believed the role of music goes way beyond entertainment, and I’m convinced that sound and light have a critical role to play in therapies and healing in the future. It’s wonderful to see Nordoff Robbins using music to reach young people, who otherwise would feel much more isolated and vulnerable, and giving them a means of expressing their emotions. I’m working on a project called Reverberation – on the impact of music on the brain and body, so this award is very timely. I fully support Nordoff Robbins’ belief in exploring and expanding the positive role music can have for everyone in our society.”

The 'i/o' 2023 European tour dates:

Thursday, May 18: TAURON Arena, Krakow, Poland

Saturday, May 20: Verona Arena, Verona, Italy

Sunday, May 21: Mediolanum Arena, Milan, Italy

Tuesday, May 23: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Wednesday, May 24: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

Friday, May 26: Waldbuehne, Berlin, Germany

Sunday, May 28: Koenigsplatz, Munich, Germany

Tuesday, May 30: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wednesday, May 31: Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Friday, June 2: Koengen, Bergen, Norway

Monday, June 5: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday, June 6: Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Thursday, June 8: Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Saturday, June 10: Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Monday, June 12: Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Tuesday, June 13: Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Thursday, June 15: Arkea Arena, Bordeaux, France

Saturday, June 17: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

Monday, June 19: The O2, London, UK

Thursday, June 22: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Friday, June 23: AO Arena, Manchester, UK

Sunday, June 25: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland