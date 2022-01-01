Lance Bass pays tribute to 'little brother' Aaron Carter

Lance Bass is "incredibly devastated" by the death of his friend Aaron Carter.



The I Want Candy singer was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 34.



The cause of death is still under investigation.



On Monday, NSYNC singer Lance took to Instagram to share a message in honour of his longtime pal.



"It's taken me a little while to gather my thoughts as the news about @aaroncarter is incredibly devastating," he began, before going on to recall "one of my first memories" of the entertainer.



"When I was around 17, the @nsync guys and I were staying at the same hotel as Aaron in Germany. He was around 9 years old at the time," the star recounted. "I was in my hotel and kept hearing a little kid run up and down the hallways. I opened the door and saw Aaron sprinting around, banging on the guys' hotel doors and pretending to throw up on people.



"He ran into my room and instantly we were buds," he continued. "He quickly became the little brother to all of us and was known for being quirky, funny and always trying to make people laugh."



Referring to Aaron's sudden death, Lance indicated that the musician's struggles with addiction and mental health issues "got the best of him".



"His good friends and his family did absolutely everything they could and this will forever be an incredible loss. I know Aaron is finally at peace and I'm sure he's playing jokes on his loved ones that have passed," he concluded.