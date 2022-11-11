Noel Gallagher let slip his new album is coming in May 2023

Noel Gallagher has teased his new album will drop in May 2023.



The former Oasis frontman surprised fans last week by releasing the lead single 'Pretty Boy', and during a discussion about his favourite football team, Man City, the 55-year-old rocker let slip when the next High Flying Birds album will be out.



Noel is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as telling an Italian radio station: “The team is doing good, we’re having a good season.



“Hopefully we will be in Istanbul around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good.



“It would be absolutely perfect. That’s the time of my birthday so it could well be the best birthday ever.



“I can’t say what the album is called yet though.”



Noel praised Johnny for taking the tune "somewhere special".



He said in a statement: "For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it's only right that it's the first thing people get to hear. Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special."



Noel, who is reluctant to feature in his own music promos, also teased: "Oh ... and watch out for a cameo from me in the video ... first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin' Hot Wotsits Giants!!"



The new record will be the follow-up to 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?'.



Meanwhile, the 'Some Might Say' hitmaker also revealed he'd like to follow in his pal Johnny's footsteps and record a James Bond theme.



He said: “I would love to do a James Bond theme tune?.?.?.?and maybe some porn movies. I’m up for anything.”



The former Smiths guitarist - who plays lead guitar on 'Pretty Boy' - is featured on Billie Eilish's 2021 Bond theme 'No Time To Die'.



Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Johnny are set to play London's South Facing Festival at Crystal Palace Bowl on July 28, 2023.



Tickets go on general sale on Friday (11.11.22) at 10am via southfacingfestival.com.