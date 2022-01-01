Drake postpones concert to attend Takeoff's funeral

Drake has postponed his concert on Friday so he can attend Takeoff's funeral.

Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed on 1 November at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. It was announced on Monday that his funeral will be held at State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.

Shortly after, Drake told fans on his Instagram Stories that his concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York on Friday had been postponed to 6 December, followed by a new second date on 7 December.

"The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend," he wrote. "We have added a second date for the fans."

Drake, who has collaborated with Takeoff and his Migos bandmates Quavo and Offset, paid tribute to the late hip-hop star during the album release celebrations for Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage, last week.

"I'd just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff - a guy that I knew for a long, long time," he said on his Table for One SiriusXM show, reports Billboard. "I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they're family."

He continued, "So, our deepest condolences - tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much."

Takeoff's funeral service is scheduled to begin at 1pm local time. It is unclear if it will be open to the public.