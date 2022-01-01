Aaron Carter's representative reveals he 'made amends' with brother before death

A representative for Aaron Carter has insisted he made up with his brother Nick Carter before his tragic death.



The I Want Candy singer was found dead on Saturday at the age of 34 in his Los Angeles home. The cause of his death is still under investigation.



In a statement to Hollywood Life on Monday, the late singer's rep shared that Aaron reconciled with his older brother Nick before his death.



"(Aaron) was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick," his rep said. "Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother... He looked up to Nick in so many ways."



The statement concluded, "They were trying to make everything good again."



Nick acknowledged his "complicated relationship" with his brother as he paid tribute to Aaron on Instagram on Sunday.



"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," he wrote. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."



The brothers had a long-running feud that was well-documented by Aaron on social media.



During the 2006 run of E! reality TV show House of Carters, Nick and Aaron engaged in a physical altercation caught on camera, and in September 2019, Nick was granted a restraining order against his brother over his "increasingly alarming behavior".