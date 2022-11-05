Alanis Morissette explains Rock and Roll Hall of Fame absence in scathing statement

Alanis Morissette pulled out of the Rock and Roll Fame of Fame induction ceremony because she doesn't want to "spend time in an environment that reduces women".

The 'Ironic' hitmaker had been set to duet with Olivia Rodrigo on 'You're So Vain' as a tribute to inductee Carly Simon at the ceremony on Saturday (05.11.22), but she wasn't included on the final set list and the 19-year-old singer performed solo.

In a statement this week, Alanis praised Carly and Olivia but claimed she had "sucked it up on more occasions that I can count".

Writing on her Instagram Story, she said: "I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career...

"I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with.

"I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so.

"It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

Alanis - who was speaking to clarify "some mis-informed rumblings" about her absence from the show, which she wasn't advertised for - insisted she will show up to inclusive events "with bells on".

She continued: "I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun.

"There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on."