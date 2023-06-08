Metallica, Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon to headline Download Festival 2023

Metallica, Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon will headline next year's Download Festival.

The spectacle will celebrate 20 years in 2023, and to mark the milestone there will be four headline sets for the first time ever, with Metallica set to deliver two no-repeat performances on Thursday 8th June 2023 and Saturday 10th June 2023.

Metallica said: "We are next-level honoured to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history.

"On top of that, to be able to share our double show format with two completely unique sets with no repeat songs for the first time ever in the UK is way f****** cool. Bring it on!"

Download will take place from June 8-11 2023 at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Bring Me The Horizon will headline the music extravaganza Friday June 9th 2023, and Slipknot will close the event on Sunday June 11th 2023.

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson says: "Download Festival! So many great memories, one of the most amazing crowds to play in front of, always an honour to share the bill with so many amazing bands, and of course, I'll never miss the opportunity to play my homeland."

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes added: "Download Festival was one of the first festivals I ever attended as a punter.

"It was our first amazing festival experience to play as a band, and now the fact that we are headlining such a prestigious event blows my mind. We can't wait to bring a whole new sound and show for the Download audience."

Evanescence, Parkway Drive, Disturbed, Pendulum, Architects, Ghost, The Distillers, Placebo, Alexisonfire, Asking Alexandria, Motionless In White, I Prevail, The Blackout (reunion), Fever 333, Stray From The Path, Lorna Shore, Nova Twins, and Municipal Waste will also perform over the weekend.

Download Festival's Andy Copping said: "This year marks a huge milestone for Download, celebrating the incredible 20 years of the festival is no small feat.

"We really wanted to up the ante for this special anniversary, adding an extra day for the fans to experience the unforgettable line-up, that once again brings together unparalleled talent from the rock music world back to Donington Park!"

Many more acts and surprises are to be announced to celebrate Download's 20-year legacy at Donington Park. Book your tickets now: www.downloadfestival.co.uk.