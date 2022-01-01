Selena Gomez opens up about her philosophy of love

Selena Gomez opened up in a Monday interview about her philosophy of love.



During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on Monday, the Only Murders in the Building star candidly discussed her thoughts on finding love.



“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” Selena revealed via E! News. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself - an armour if you will - and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”



She continued that though she sometimes felt as if her chances of finding love were slim, she still looked forward to it.



“Of course there are days that I feel so far away,” the actress explained. “But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”



Selena dated Justin Bieber from 2011 to 2018. Along with Justin, Gomez has been linked to Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Zedd, and The Weeknd, whom she dated from January to October 2017 before reuniting with the "Peaches" singer. She has not publicly dated since Bieber.