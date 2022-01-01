Jessica Simpson insists she's 'stable and strong' amid fan concern

Jessica Simpson has insisted she is "stable and strong" after fans expressed concern for her wellbeing.

Last week, the singer/entrepreneur posted an advertisement for Pottery Barn to Instagram in which she showcased her three-year-old daughter Birdie's newly-decorated bedroom.

However, a number of followers took to the comments section to note that Jessica sounded and appeared different in the clip.

While not directly referencing the feedback, Jessica returned to the platform on Sunday to share a video of her singing her track Party of One in her studio.

In the accompanying caption, the mother-of-three asserted that she has "learned to block out destructive noise" and is maintaining her sobriety.

"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she posted. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general."

Jessica went on to note that singing at home helps her to combat anxiety.

"I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself (sic). I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home," the 42-year-old continued. "A little advice...live inside your dreams and move through them. Don't give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin' and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."