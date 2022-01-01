Rihanna isn't ready to release new music

Rihanna has shut down rumours suggesting she is about to drop new music.

Last month, the Barbadian superstar released a track titled Lift Me Up, which was included on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song marked Rihanna's first new single as a lead artist since 2016.

But despite fan excitement, the Umbrella hitmaker has insisted that she isn't working on any other songs right now.

"That's not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?" she asked in an interview for The Associated Press. "The second that I announced this, I said, 'Oh, my God, they're going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.'"

In September, Rihanna announced that she will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February.

Reflecting on the massive gig, the star confessed that she still can't quite believe that she will be appearing in such a highly anticipated show in just a few months.

"I can't believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, 'OK, I can't take it back. Now, it's like final,'" the 34-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that. But it's nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you. And I want to get it right."