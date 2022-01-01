Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are raising 'the happiest baby'

Rihanna has shared that her first child with A$AP Rocky is "the happiest baby".

The Umbrella hitmaker, who welcomed a son with the rapper in May, was asked to pinpoint her favourite part of being a mother in a new interview for Vogue.

Accordingly, Rihanna gushed over her child's smile.

"His smile. He is the happiest baby. No matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you everything else just goes away. It's the best," she praised. "Of course, being a new mom is insane. It is lovely. It is epic, honestly."

However, Rihanna admitted that she hasn't quite mastered work-life balance.

"I used to get tired and just push through and keep going. This is a tired that you have no control over it. Your body is shutting down," the 34-year-old confessed. "And just recently I pushed through three days at the studio in a row - like, slept in the studio - to get a song done because it's a project that's really important to me coming out. I believed it and I wanted to be a part of it, so I got it done."

Rihanna released her first new music in six years - Lift Me Up, a ballad for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack - in late October. She is currently promoting her Savage x Fenty Volume 4 fashion show, which airs on Wednesday, and is gearing up to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

Rihanna and Rocky haven't yet revealed their baby's name or shared photos of the tot publicly. She explained to The Washington Post in an interview on Monday that they "just didn't get around to it yet really".

"We've just been living," she added. "But I guess there's a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."