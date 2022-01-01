NEWS Drake & 21 Savage eye first collaborative Number 1 album with 'Her Loss' Newsdesk Share with :





Drake and 21 Savage are on course to claim their first Official Number 1 album as a duo this week with Her Loss.



The first collaborative LP from Canadian rapper and singer Drake and rapper 21 Savage leads the charge for the top spot midweek. Should it hold on, Her Loss will become Savage’s first-ever UK Number 1 album and Drake’s fifth.



Previously, Drizzy topped the chart with Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021). Explore Drake’s Official Charts history in full here.



But it’s by no means a done deal, as Taylor Swift fights for a third consecutive week at the top with the record-breaking Midnights, currently just behind at Number 2. Could she pull ahead come Friday?



Elsewhere in the midweek Top 5, Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit set their sights on a new entry at Number 3 with their fifth studio album Palomino. The group, comprising Johanna and Sara Söderberg, previously enjoyed Top 5 success with 2018 record Ruins (3).



Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans could claim his first-ever Top 5 album with A Song For You (4), while a 25th anniversary 2LP edition of The Prodigy’s seminal The Fat of the Land album (5) could see it return to the Top 5 for the first time in as many years. The record previously peaked at Number 1 upon its initial release in 1997.



Irish export Daniel O’Donnell looks set to score his 20th Top 10 album across a career spanning 34 years with I Wish You Well (6). Meanwhile, Japanese singer-songwriter Joji – born George Kosunoki Miller - could claim his second Top 10 album with SMITHEREENS (8).



A 25th anniversary reissue of Spice Girls’ 1997 Number 1 album Spiceworld is set for a return to the Top 20 for the first time since 1998 (12). British jazz quintet Ezra Collective eye their first-ever Top 20 entry with Where I’m Meant To Be (13), as do Liverpudlian rock outfit Crawlers with their debut mixtape Loud Without Noise (14).



Oxford-formed rock group Ride, comprising Andy Bell, Laurence Colbert, Mark Gardener and Steve Queralt, see a selection of their records return to the Top 40 midweek thanks to vinyl reissues. 1990 debut Nowhere sits at Number 20, while 4 EPs – a compilation of the band’s four extended plays on one vinyl for the first time – tracks for Number 26. Going Blank Again, the group’s 1992 second studio album, eyes a Number 28 re-entry.



British singer, songwriter and producer cavetown, born Robin Skinner, is on course for a career-best with fifth studio release worm food (21), while Bournemouth electronic producer Daniel Avery could secure his first-ever UK Top 40 album with Ultra Truth (22).



PJ Harvey could be celebrating a 12th Top 40 album this week with her B-Sides, Demos & Rarities collection (27), as Canadian singer-songwriter Devin Townsend looks set to score a third with Lightwork (30).



And finally, the legendary Barbra Streisand hopes to secure her 30th Top 40 record with Live At The Bon Soir (39).