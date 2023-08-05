Primal Scream and Happy Mondays are headed to Margate next summer

Primal Scream are bringing “an epic once-in-a-lifetime party” to Margate's Dreamland next summer.



Bobby Gillespie and co will rock the legendary theme park in East Kent on August 5, 2023.



Supporting the Scottish rockers are the one and only Happy Mondays, plus some yet-to-be-announced special guest DJs.



Tickets go on sale at 10am on November 11.



The gig is part of the Margate Summer Series, which will also see the Funk and Soul Weekender and Bastille come to the seaside resort in 2023.



Head to www.margatesummerseries.co.uk for the full line-up.



Meanwhile, Primal just joined forces with Dexys on the track ‘Enough Is Enough' in support of striking railway workers.



Money raised from the tune is being donated to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union as they protest against low salaries and job cuts.



Dexys frontman Kevin Rowland said: “It is clear to millions that something is very wrong when millionaires get ever richer while workers are told to accept poverty.



“As we say in the song, the media sets out to confuse people with lies and divide us with side issues like Brexit and culture wars while all we are really getting is endless austerity and cuts. We are saying enough is enough.”