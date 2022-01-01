Low's Mimi Parker loses battle with ovarian cancer aged 55

Low drummer-and-singer Mimi Parker has died aged 55, following a battle with ovarian cancer.



Alan Sparhawk, the musician's husband and bandmate confirmed the sad news at the weekend.



A tweet on the rock band's official page read: "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours.



"Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing."



The couple formed Low in 1993 in Minnesota with original bassist John Nichols and would go on to have four different bassists.



The group released 13 studio albums, including their acclaimed 1994 debut 'I Could Live in Hope'.



News of Mimi's passing comes after the band was forced to cancel a number of concerts this year, due to her poor health.



Alan said on Instagram at the time: “There have been difficult days, but your love has sustained us and will continue to lift us through this time.



“Our hearts go out immediately to others in similar situations but who don’t have as many people sending such love and healing wishes. Find someone who is alone who needs a chat and give them your time and love. With tears, we say thank you and hope to see you soon.”



The drummer was diagnosed in 2020 and started treatment the following year.



Mimi is survived by Alan and their children Hollis and Cyrus.