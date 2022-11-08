Lewis Capaldi and Coldplay set for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022

Lewis Capaldi, Coldplay and Sam Smith are among the first acts confirmed for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.



The annual festive extravaganza returns to London's O2 arena on December 10 and 11, and some big names have just been announced for the first night.



Joining the Scottish superstar, 'Fix You' hitmakers and 'Unholy' singer are Tom Grennan, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Nathan Dawe, MistaJam and Friends ft LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only.



Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder and Executive President of Global, said: "Every year, it's an enormous privilege to bring together the world's biggest artists to perform especially for Capital listeners at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. There's something so special about the Ball, the artists and audience really get into the festive spirit and the atmosphere is electric. Fans can expect an incredible weekend packed with the most spectacular performances!"



Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp said: "This morning on Capital Breakfast we revealed the star-studded line-up for night one of the Ball and already the reaction from listeners has been unreal! We'll be unveiling more festive Ballers on tomorrow's show, with some huge names still to come, so don't miss it!"



Dan Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship at Barclaycard, added: "Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is one of the most sought-after music events in the festive calendar. Through our partnership with Global, Barclaycard customers can get exclusive advance access and discounts on pre-sale tickets. With an amazing lineup of international music talent planned for this year, we're confident it will be the best yet."



Night two artists will be revealed tomorrow (08.11.22) live on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp from 7am.



Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard are available exclusively on Global Player and go on sale at 9am on Wednesday (09.11.22).