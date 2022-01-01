Kid Cudi promises fans one more album

Kid Cudi has promised fans one final album before he calls it quits.

The rapper recently declared that he feels he is "kinda nearing the end" of making music - but he would love to become a kindergarten teacher - and now he's revealed to his 2.7 million followers that he plans to release one final record, the follow-up to September's 'Entergalactic'.

He tweeted: “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more.

“Wont be next year. Keep u posted. (sic)"

He added: “This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over. (sic)"

The 38-year-old star had admitted he is coming to a close "on all things Kid Cudi", and isn't sure it he wants to make albums for "too much longer".

When speaking about the likes of hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Nas, Cudi said: "I feel like, I don’t have what they have. I just don’t know if I want to do … music, drop albums for too much longer."

But he has come up with an alternative career.

Speaking on 'Hot Ones' on YouTube channel 'First We Feast', he added: "I’m really curious to see what else I can do.

"I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago.

"It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher.

"Just do that for a couple years. When I’m like 50 ... infect the youth with that freshness. Then those kids will sprinkle the freshness to the world."

In 2012, Cudi admitted he was an "aspiring kindergarten teacher".

He wrote on Twitter at the time: "Cudder Fact: Im a silent conspiracy theorist and anarchist. As well as an aspiring kindergarten teacher ha (sic)"

The 'Pursuit of Happiness' hitmaker recently admitted he is "really proud" of his mental health journey.

Meanwhile, the star - who has previously battled depression and suicidal thoughts - said: "Even if touring stuff wasn't going swimmingly and, and all this stuff wasn't happening, I would still be in a great place.

"It's always a lot when you go on the road. But I've been in such a great space and so happy with everything that's been going on and, I'm proud of myself, man. Like, I'm just really proud of myself. More than I've ever been in my life."