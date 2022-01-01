Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 prostate cancer

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

During the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Saturday night, members John Taylor, Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, and Simon Le Bon read a letter written by Andy - who is no relation to John or Roger - explaining why he couldn't attend the ceremony.

"Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade," the letter reads.

"Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure. Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries."

Though Duran Duran's other members read portions of Andy's speech aloud at the event, they published it in full on their website.

"I'm truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn't make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy!" Andy, 61, continued.

"I'm so very proud of these four brothers; I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."