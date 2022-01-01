Anthonia Edwards wants to use her training as a nurse in her music career

Anthonia Edwards wants to use her medical training during her singing career.



The 25-year-old star initially trained as a nurse but landed a record deal with EMI after winning 'The Voice' in October and explained that the "skills" attained in the two professions are comparable.



She said:"The skills that I learned training to be a nurse, such as how to work under pressure, were transferable in the show. Also how to reflect, reflection is a huge part of nursing because your have to reflect on the decisions you v made throughout the day whilst caring for people and it is the same in music."



Anthonia released a cover of Justin Bieber's hit 'Anyone' as her first single but explained that she is now writig new material and insisted her new career has not put an end to her days as a nurse.



She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We are in the writing process now so it's just a case of submitting what I have written for release.



"This platform has given me a push to release songs I have written because I didn't expect to win the show but I went for it and this is what happens, The way we live now there is no restriction. I can set up my music in a way that I can still nurse and put out music at the same time - the world is your oyster."



Shortly after her victory, Anthonia explained that she was "still not over" winning the ITV talent show.



She wrote on Instagram: "Still not over this. Thank you so much for all of the love, you guys are unbelievable!"