Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel pays tribute to singer after his death

Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel wrote a tribute to Aaron on Saturday.



The I Want Candy singer was found dead at the age of 34 in his California home on Saturday. ET Canada reports that the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.



After news of Aaron’s death broke, the singer and rapper’s twin sister Angel took to Instagram with a tribute post for him.



“To my twin…I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel captioned a series of photos showing the two as babies and young children. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you… and I promise to cherish them.”



She added, “I know you’re at peace now… I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”



In 2017, Aaron started talking about his arrests and emaciated look, which had sparked rumours of illness or illegal drug usage.



He was admitted to a treatment facility for prescription drug abuse directed at anxiety and sleep disorders, and he reported improvement in 2018.



Earlier this year Carter told the Daily Mail he no longer wanted to be known as a "train wreck."



"I am not how some people try to paint me," he told the outlet. "If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I've been a train that's been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things."