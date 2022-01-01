Snoop Dogg denies claim he smokes the equivalent of 150 blunts per day

Snoop Dogg denied a claim he smokes the equivalent of 75-150 blunts every day.

The Gin and Juice rapper shared a post reporting he smokes “roughly 75-150 joints a day” on his Instagram on Friday.

The post referenced Renegade Piranha, who identifies herself as Snoop’s “professional blunt roller”. During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie-O Show, Renegade said the rapper smokes half a pound (0,22 kilograms) of weed every day, and that she had twisted 450,000 blunts since taking the job in 2016.

Snoop captioned the screenshot, “The b***h is conning you man.”

On Sunday, he posted a video to the platform showing the amount of weed he smokes in a day. The video features 10 half-used joints lying on a table.

“B***h said I smoke… b***h, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” Snoop can be heard saying in the video. “F**k I’ma smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a f*****g machine?”

He continued, “B***h, this is the roaches. See… roaches.”

In 2013, Snoop wrote on Twitter that he smokes 81 blunts in a day.

During a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, he confirmed that he has a “professional blunt roller”, saying, “That’s his J-O-B - his occupation… On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, Professional Blunt Roller.’”

In June, the rapper responded to a tweet from UberFacts saying his PBR had been given a raise due to inflation.