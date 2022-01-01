Selena Gomez apologises for calling Taylor Swift her 'only' friend in the industry

Selena Gomez apologised after calling Taylor Swift her “only” friend in Hollywood.



In a Thursday cover story for Rolling Stone, the Only Murders in the Building star opened up about feeling out of place in showbiz.



“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor (Swift), so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Selena told the outlet.



After the quote was shared online, How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa responded to an Instagram post highlighting Selena’s words by commenting, “Interesting”. Us Weekly reports that her comment was later deleted.



TikTok star Stephanie Tleiji later explained the drama in a video on the platform. Selena herself dropped into the video’s comment section to write, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”



Francia and Selena first met in 2007 while visiting a children’s hospital together and have reportedly been friends since. In 2017, Francia donated her kidney to Selena amid the actress’s battle with lupus.



“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Selena captioned an Instagram photo of the pair holding hands in hospital in 2017. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me.”



She added, “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”