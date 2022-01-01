Dolly Parton inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.

During a ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, singer Pink took to the stage to introduce the country music icon.

"There are few finer songwriters, male or female, that have ever lived... She's one of the greatest storytellers of her time - of any time," she praised.

Later, Dolly addressed the crowd and jokingly announced: "I'm a rock star now!"

As part of her speech, the legendary singer-songwriter referred to the controversy over her nomination for the famed music museum earlier this year.

While Dolly initially rejected the offer, because she didn't feel like she had "earned that right", she later insisted she felt "honoured and humbled" by the nomination.

"I'm sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I didn't really feel like I had done enough to deserve that. And I didn't understand at the time that it's about a little more than that," she continued. "But I'm just honoured and so proud to be here tonight."

Pink and Brandi Carlile honoured Dolly with a performance of her song Coat of Many Colors as part of the event, while the 76-year-old introduced a brand-new song that she had penned for the occasion, titled Rockin'.

To conclude, Dolly was joined onstage by Pink, Brandi, Sheryl Crow, the Zac Brown Band, Duran Duran, and Judas Priest for a rendition of her classic tune Jolene.

Other members of the class of 2022 included Eminem, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

The full show will air via HBO on 19 November.