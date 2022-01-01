Hilary Duff leads tributes to Aaron Carter

Hilary Duff has remembered Aaron Carter's "effervescent" personality in an emotional tribute.

Editors at TMZ reported on Saturday that the singer/rapper had been found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34.

On Sunday, Hilary took to Instagram to honour Aaron, whom she dated in the early 2000s.

"For Aaron - I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," she wrote. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you dearly. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

Elsewhere, Melissa Joan Hart offered her condolences to Aaron's family and friends, while songwriter Diane Warren referred to the I Want Candy hitmaker's tumultuous personal life.

"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter," she tweeted.

In addition, a representative for the New Kids on the Block also shared a tribute for the late star.

"We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron," they added.

Aaron is survived by his ex-partner Melanie Martin and their nearly 12-month-old son Prince.

An investigation into his death is underway.