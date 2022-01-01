Nick Carter 'heartbroken' over death of brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter is "heartbroken" over the sudden death of his brother Aaron Carter.

Editors at TMZ reported on Saturday that the singer/rapper had been found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34.

On Sunday, Nick took to social media to post an emotional tribute in honour of his younger sibling.

"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," the Backstreet Boys star wrote. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz."

To conclude his message, Nick added: "Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth....I love you baby brother."

In recent years, Aaron hit headlines over his legal issues and tumultuous relationship with his siblings.

But despite his struggles, the I Want Candy hitmaker appeared to make some changes to his lifestyle when he welcomed a son named Prince with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Melanie Martin in November 2021.

In the wake of Aaron's death, Melanie issued a short statement in which she thanked people for their support.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," she told The Associated Press. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Aaron's death is still under investigation.