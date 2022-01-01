NEWS Taylor Swift on track for third week at Number 1 with 'Anti-Hero' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



After seeing off hot competition from Sam Smith & Kim Petras and Rihanna on Friday, Taylor Swift looks set to lock herself in for a third week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Anti-Hero, which would become her longest-running UK chart-topper to date.



Following the release of their new collaborative album Her Loss, three tracks from Drake and 21 Savage are heading for the Top 10; Rich Flex (3), Major Distribution (4) and On BS (5).



After weeks of upward momentum, two viral singles could enter the Top 10 for the first time; Venbee and goddard.’s messy in heaven (8) and Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look (10).



K-Trap’s Warm might be this week’s big gainer; re-entering the Top 40 and possibly claiming a brand-new peak (19).

