Aaron Carter dead

Aaron Carter has reportedly been found dead.



Editors at TMZ reported on Saturday that the singer/rapper had been found unresponsive at his home in Lancaster, California.



Law enforcement sources told the outlet that it appeared Aaron, 34, had drowned in a bathtub.



Local police officials have not yet commented on the news.



Aaron rose to fame in the late 1990s, releasing his hit album Aaron's Party (Come Get It) in 2000. He also toured with his older brother Nick Carter's band, the Backstreet Boys.



Aaron dropped LØVË, his fifth studio album, in 2018.



However, the Florida native was troubled in recent years. He faced numerous legal issues and had a tumultuous relationship with his siblings.



But despite his struggles, Aaron appeared to make some changes to his lifestyle when he welcomed a son named Prince with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Melanie Martin in November 2021.