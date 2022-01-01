Morten Harket has plenty of music for another solo record

Morten Harket has plenty of new material for another solo album.

The a-ha frontman has a batch of songs penned about his "philosophical" musings on politics and could easily release a follow-up to 2014's 'Brother'.

Another big theme is "love issues".

He told Classic Pop magazine: "I have a lot of songs.

"I could have put some on 'True North' [a-ha's comeback album], but it wasn't the place, when there was so much material already on the table."

He added: "I've started to write more lyrics on my own, and feel pretty happy about that.

"There's a political side, but with a philosophical perspective.

There are love issues: the dynamic between two people who become aware of each other in a crowded room, when you don't know each other, but suddenly you are the only two people aware of each other.

I find those mechanisms fascinating. "

The 63-year-old Norweigen singer admits his solo tunes are entirely different from the stuff he, Magne Furuholmen and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy make in the 'Take On Me' group.

He added: "My songs are a little different to a-ha. The spirit of a-ha is a communal effort, so none of our songs on our own sound the same.

"But it's up to others to say how these new songs will differ from a-ha."