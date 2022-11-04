Luke Evans will 'never forget' singing bythe piano with Nicole Kidman

Luke Evans will"'never forget" singing by the piano with Nicole Kidman.

The 43-year-old singer was featured alongside the 'Eyes Wide Shut actress - who is married to country musician Keith Urban - in the Hulu series 'Nine Perfect Strangers' and after shooting had finished for the day, spent the evening at her house for dinner where he convinced her to record a duet with him on his latest album.

He said: "We would talk about my first album, which she told me that she and Keith loved. I went to their house for dinner one night back in Sydney, after we'd finished shooting the show, and we were all singing around the piano at one point. It was such a lovely evening, and I'll never forget it. It was really special. I know they're musical and they love music and it fills their lives, so I just thought, 'I'm going to just take a chance and see if she would say 'yes' — and she did! It was a lovely moment, and we found time together to come to a decision on the song, and then she did her part in Nashville, and I did mine in London."

The 'Beauty and the Beast' star released LP 'A Song for You ' on Friday (04.11.22) - which follows on from his 2019 album 'At Last' - and as well as a version of A Great Big World track 'Say Something' with Nicole, also features covers of classics such as 'Over the Rainbow' from 'The Wizard of Oz', Bonnie Raitt's 'I Can't Make You Love Me' and festive tunes 'Last Christmas' and 'Silent Night.'

Luke told PEOPLE: "It's where my voice sits very comfortably, but I didn't choose easy songs, unfortunately. Really, these songs are major ... but they're just songs I've always loved to sing. They make me feel good, and sometimes we all need a song that makes us feel good, so I thought I'd put 14 of them on one album.'"

'A Song For You' is available to stream on all major platforms now and is also available on CD.