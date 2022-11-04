Harry Styles postpones concert due to illness

Harry Styles has postponed Friday's concert due to an illness within the band.

Officials at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California announced on social media on Thursday night that the As It Was singer has pushed Friday's show back by two days.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info," the message reads.

While the official statement cites a band illness, fans wrote in the comments that Harry sounded unwell during the show on Wednesday night and one Twitter user shared a video of his voice sounding hoarse as he spoke to fans.

The 28-year-old is currently in the middle of a 15-date run at the venue. The residency - and the North American leg of the Love on Tour trek - concludes on 15 November. The Latin American leg of the tour begins five days later and ends on 14 December.