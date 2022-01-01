NEWS Taylor Swift scores the chart double for a second week with Midnights and Anti-Hero Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift secures a second consecutive week atop the Official Albums Chart with Midnights.



Having broken records in its opening week, the star’s tenth studio album continues to dominate, with breakout track Anti-Hero also staying strong at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



From one record-breaking act to another, The Beatles are a re-entry at Number 2 with a reissue of their Revolver album. The Liverpudlian music legends’ 1966 record topped the chart upon its initial release, remaining at Number 1 for seven consecutive weeks. Today, it vaults back into the Top 5 for the first time since December ’66 thanks to a Super Deluxe 4LP edition. The record also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, proving the most-purchased LP on wax this week.



This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, who celebrate their fifth Top 5 album as a duo with Together In Vegas (3). Ball and Boe previously enjoyed similar success with 2016 debut Together (1), 2017’s Together Again (1), 2019 release Back Together (2) and 2020 LP Together At Christmas (1).



At Number 4, London-born producer Fred again.. nets his first-ever Top 5 album with Actual Life 3. The final record in his Actual Life trilogy, it sees Fred Gibson collaborate with the likes of Kamille, Yung Bleu and Delilah Montagu. The album also enters at Number 3 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Lancaster-formed rock outfit Massive Wagons clinch a career best with their sixth studio album TRIGGERED! (6). The group, comprising Barry ‘Baz’ Mills, Adam Thistlethwaite, Stevie Holl, Adam ‘Bowz’ Bouskill and Alex ‘Roy’ Thistlethwaite, last enjoyed Top 10 success with 2020 release House Of Noise (9). Meanwhile, Foo Fighters secure their 12th Top 10 LP with their latest hits collection The Essential (10).



Tom Odell claims his fifth consecutive Top 10 album with Best Day Of My Life (7). Previously, Tom charted with 2013 debut Long Way Down (1), 2016 release Wrong Crowd (2), 2018’s Jubilee Road (5) and 2021 LP Monsters (4). Best Day Of My Life is also the best-selling album in independent record stores this week, topping the Official Record Store Chart.



A new entry at Number 15, Paul Weller achieves his 27th Top 40 record with Will Of The People; a 3LP collection of rare B-sides, remixes and live recordings spanning 2002-2021. Following a successful tour with Ed Sheeran earlier this year, 22-year-old Bures-born singer-songwriter Dylan scores her first Top 20 record this week, with The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn new at Number 19.



Boyband Blue bag a seventh Top 40 with their sixth studio album (and first in seven years) Heart & Soul (22), while Watford indie quartet The Hunna claim a third with their self-titled fourth LP (30).



And finally, Canadian-American rockers Palaye Royale enjoy their first-ever Official Albums Chart entry with Fever Dream (37) - the second best seller of the week in UK independent record shops.



Official Singles Chart



Taylor Swift makes it a second week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Anti-Hero. The lead track from her record-breaking Midnights album, Anti-Hero was streamed over 7 million times this week.



Taylor becomes the second artist of 2022 to extend her reign over both the Official Albums and Singles Charts into a second week, after Harry Styles achieved such success with Harry’s House and As It Was respectively earlier this year.



Rihanna’s eagerly-anticipated return to music provides this week’s highest new entry; her first Top 5 single in five years, Lift Me Up debuts at Number 3. Taken from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Famed for her prolific collaborations, Lift Me Up marks the Barbadian’s highest placing solo single on the Official Chart in a decade, since 2012’s chart-topping Diamonds.



Lewis Capaldi’s former Number 1 Forget Me lifts two spots back into the Top 5 (4), while Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz’s unstoppable EDM anthem Miss You jumps three to reach new highs this week (5).



Beyoncé’s latest smash CUFF IT rebounds two back into the Top 10 today (9), as venbee & goddard. score a brand-new peak with messy in heaven in its sixth week on chart (11).



Meghan Trainor’s return to her doo-wop roots is paying dividends, as viral hit Made You Look leaps 14 into the Top 20 for the first time (14). Read our exclusive interview with Meghan here. At Number 17, SZA returns with Shirt, her fifth Top 20 hit in the UK.



Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis sees heart-wrenching ballad How Do I Say Goodbye jump 8 to a brand-new peak (23), while Dermot Kennedy’s Kiss Me ascends to new highs in its ninth week on chart (28).



The Halloween effect sees some spooky classics return to the chart as Ray Parker Jr’s Ghostbusters re-enters the Top 40 (32), and Bobby Boris Pickett’s Monster Mash also makes a reappearance (38).



Joel Corry and Tom Grennan’s euphoric EDM collab Lionheart (Fearless) climbs four to a new peak this week (33).



The highest climber of the week comes courtesy of Fred again..’s delilah (pull me out of this), vaulting an incredible 36 spots to break the Top 40 for the first time (35).



Finally, the late Juice Wrld’s new posthumous single In My Head makes its debut on the Official Singles Chart at Number 40, becoming his 13th Top 40 song.