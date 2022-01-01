Andrea Corr releases orchestral cover of The Christmas Song

Andrea Corr has released an orchestral rendition of the yuletide classic 'The Christmas Song'.



The Corrs star has put her own spin on Nat King Cole's iconic tune, which was originally recorded by The Nat King Cole Trio in June 1946, but it was the second re-release with a string section that made its mark on the pop and R'n'B charts.



Andrea, 48, said of the cover: "I've grown up loving the magic and old Hollywood romance of 'The Christmas Song'. I was the spying child then and now I'm the mother. To sing it is such a pleasure with the orchestra."



The 'Breathless' hitmaker is set to release 'The Christmas Album' on December 2.



It follows 2020's 'Andrea Corr Christmas Songs' EP, and includes her 2021 festive duet with Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, 'Blue Christmas', plus 'Let It Snow', 'O Holy Night', 'In The Bleak Mid-Winter', and the original track 'Begin Again'.



Ronnie, 75, also appears on 'Curoo Curoo (Carol Of The Birds)'



The Irish star added of the LP: "Every record has a personality.



"I see this one as a courageous little fighter, incubated by COVID. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I have enjoyed making it."







'The Christmas Album' track-listing:



'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas'



'The Christmas Song'



'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'



'Blue Christmas' (feat. Ronnie Wood)



'Let It Snow'



'Begin Again'



'Ring Christmas Bells (Carol Of The Bells)'



'Curoo Curoo (Carol Of The Birds)' - (feat. Ronnie Wood, Donal Lunnay, Máirtín O'Connor and Zoë Conway)



'In The Bleak Midwinter'



'O Holy Night'



'O Little Town Of Bethlehem'